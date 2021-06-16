Flula Borg defines The Suicide Squad as a “wonderful fever dream”

If nothing strange happens, we are already less than two months away from the premiere of “The Suicide Squad” / “The Suicide Squad” in theaters (and HBO Max for the United States). This James Gunn movie promises to be something different, with a particularly large cast and an R rating that has allowed them to do basically what they wanted with these characters.

It is in this context that the statements of the actor and comedian appear Flula Borg, who plays Javelin. In recent statements, Borg has described in his own way this new production directed by the director of the two installments of the Guardians of the Galaxy from Marvel Studios:

It is a wonderful fever dream. It’s hard to believe that I am a part of this in any way. It is a magical adventure and created by a genius. It combines so many great things that it makes it feel like a war movie as well as a comic book adaptation. Look, James Gunn is a genius and if you watch the movie, you will agree.

They have also brought up the subject of the Peacemaker spin-off that John Cena will star in after the film’s premiere, with a series slated to hit HBO Max. Asked if there is a possibility of having a Javelin series in the near future, the actor comments that he has been sending “messenger crows to anyone who wants to listen.” However, it does not seem to go beyond Borg’s wishes.

“The Suicide Squad” will premiere on August 6.

Via information | Comic book