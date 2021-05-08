Fluidra with 10% potential by Berenberg

Fluidra’s hectic pace on the Ibex 35 is dazzling experts and analysts who see great potential in the company. This is the case of Berenberg which, today, raises its recommendation from 30 to 35 euros per share, which leaves Fluidra with a potential of 10.23%.

Likewise, Fluidra begins a new rising day in which overcomes resistance in the medium and long term, established at 31.5 euros with the 31,900 euros in which its value moves today, even reaching 32,400 euros first thing in the morning. In addition, the pool and wellness equipment company is among the Most bullish values ​​of the Ibex 35 today.

Fluidra’s good development has been palpable in the first quarter results presented at the beginning of the week, with a net profit of 67 million, multiplying by 42 the result of a year ago. In addition, EBITDA increased 162% up to 135 million euros and a margin of 26.5%.

Ibex 35 market consensus

From the technical side of the company, the stock market indicators give it a more than outstanding score with 9.5 points out of 10 possible. Likewise, the strong uptrend both in the long and medium term, a positive slow and fast total moment, a growing volume in the long and medium term and a decreasing medium-term range. As the only less favorable indicator, the long-term amplitude range, which is growing.