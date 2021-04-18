Fluidra: when analysts like you but you have risen too much

Fluidra expected that, after the ‘Capital Markets Day’ this past Thursday, analysts will react and revise the company’s valuations upwards. Currently, they give you an average target price of 21 euros, which is around 20% below the listed price (26 euros), and the recommendations are more towards ‘sell’, or at most ‘hold’, as opposed to ‘buy’.

However, this reaction on the part of the experts is not being in the sense expected by the swimming pool and wellness company. They acknowledge that what is communicated by Fluidra is positive, but at the same time they believe that it is discounted (even the most optimistic scenario) So what the potential of your titles is very, very limited.

“The ‘performance’ of the company has been spectacular (it has risen 50% since October) and we believe that already picks up a sufficiently optimistic scenario, so we do not see additional path from these levels “, say the experts from Banco Sabadell, who have a council of ‘sell’ a target price well below current trading levels (14.87 euros).

Fluidra announced this past Thursday that expect sales to grow at an annual rate of 6% (and even 10%) in the coming years and that the EBITDA margin increases “at least” 50 basis points per year. All this would translate into an improvement in earnings per share in cash (EPS) of at least 15% per year.

“Including the best-case scenario in my calculations, which would be that 10% increase in sales, the target price could reach a maximum of 24 or 25 euros. However, I do not consider it prudent to put the best of the scenarios in the valuations of the companies because it’s very risky“Álvaro Aristegui, Renta 4 analyst, explains to Bolsamanía. The firm has an ‘underweight’ board and a target price of 19.9 euros that could move slightly higher.

Both Sabadell and Renta 4 acknowledge that the message conveyed by Fluidra is favorable, with ambitious long-term revenue targets that are above estimates, which leads them to improve their own forecasts. Despite this, they insist on keeping the target prices below or in line with the quotation levels after their stock market rally.

For this year 2021, the company has anticipated that the results will be “very, very good”, and that they are going to be at the top of their target range. “Today we are very sure that we are going to end the year in the highest part of the range we announced. Fluidra is going to grow in the order of 15%, the EBITDA margin is going to improve 140 basis points (23% of the sales figure ) and it is going to have an expansion of the net result per share of 25%. The results of 2021 are going to be very, very good, “Xavier Tintoré, CFO, stated emphatically at ‘Capital Markets Day’.

MIRABAUD IMPROVES THE PRICE … AND DOES NOT DISCARD THE 30 EUROS

Manuel Lorente, an analyst at Mirabaud, has also improved his estimates after knowing the company’s forecasts and after the acquisition last month of CMP (Custom Molded Products). “We raised our sales and EBITDA estimates for 2021 by 6% and 8%, respectively, by 9-12% for 2022 and by 8-11% for 2023. This leads us to increase our earnings per share by approximately 4% for 2021, 8% for 2022 and 15% for 2023 “, he details.

Following this review, Mirabaud Fluidra’s target price rises by 15%, to 26.1 euros (from the previous 22.5 euros) and reiterates its advice to ‘keep’, with a “negative stance for valuation reasons.”

Despite everything, Lorente explains that he does not lower his advice to ‘sell’ because he believes that the agreement with CMP and the changes in lifestyle have not yet been incorporated into Fluidra’s valuation – the tendency to stay at home and spend more money at home, including the construction of swimming pools-, which will continue to drive the sector in the medium term.

“Exceeding market expectations in the coming quarters could lead to price revisions in line with the objectives of the upper part of Fluidra, which aim at around 30 euros, which implies a potential rise of 15% from current levels, “he concludes.