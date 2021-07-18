Fluidra, Solaria, Naturgy and Neinor Homes

Related news

The selective spanish it loses 8,700 points and compromises the upward reaction that began last Thursday. In fact, losing the minimum of last Thursday at 8,597.8 points would very likely imply ending up seeing a test at 8,440 points.

However, the Ibex 35 fully entered the preparations for the options and futures expiration for the month of July and all the options are on the table.

However, whatever happens we always have a set of values ​​that are doing formidably well and several of them are worth being in. my control panel. They are in a very important technical moment in addition to having many investors attentive to them.

1) Fluidra: At the moment it just seems to be making another small stop along the way so as long as you don’t lose pattern of increasing highs and lows we are still within the value. Today this level of protection is at 34 euros.

2) Solaria: It seems that it has managed to end the falls by generating soil last June and now presents increasing lows. Therefore, as long as you do not lose the 16.63 euros we can trust the value.

3) Naturgy: Clear consolidation above 22.08 euros so We should soon be testing the 22.85 resistance and if it breaks them possibly see its historical maximums in the area of ​​23.70 euros.

4) Neinor Homes: We are still waiting for a test at 11.90 euros, which correspond to the highs of the summer of 2019, to see if it manages to break them and to continue on its way to 12.26. We just have to watch that the 11.60 euros are not lost.

