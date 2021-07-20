Fluidra shares play the pattern of increasing lows

Related news

One of the values ​​of the Ibex 35 that has done very well since the pandemic began is Fluidra since traded in the vicinity of the 7.5 euros in March 2020 and since then the value has been rising practically without rest week after week although it is true that at times it has questioned the pattern of increasing lows.

This is the case of what can happen in the next sessions. Since the medium-term moving average broke up in April 2020, has been consistently above her. We have seen some closure below it, but the next day the confirmation was denied, recovering at the close that level. And now we are approaching a similar situation as the moving average is currently at 33.56 euros and has already been drilled in intraday format.

That in itself has no implication since the important thing is the price of the closing of the session, but it is a fact that should not go unnoticed and forces us to be attentive to today’s closing. We also have as a reference the closing price of June 30 at 33.45 euros and by extension the minimums in intraday format of the previous day in the 33 euros that is the price you really have to pay close attention to since it would imply the breaking of the pattern of decreasing highs and lows and that if necessary it would be highly probable that we were also talking about two consecutive closes below the medium-term moving average, an event that has not occurred since the reaction began bullish last March.

Eduardo Bolinches ProRealTime

However, while the contrary is proven, it is important to remember that the stock continues to present a clear pattern of increasing highs and lows and therefore this correction can still be taken as a new opportunity to enter the value.

However, what happens is that many investors are waiting for a corrective summer and therefore not many are taking advantage of these prices. Rather, they are thinking of a scenario that gives them the possibility of taking positions at more affordable prices, maybe at 29 euros where we have a support that could serve as a rebound to the supposed correction that started last week.

