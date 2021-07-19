Fluidra, Prosegur, PRIM and Naturgy

Related news

The selective Spanish win back the 8,700 points and now we must be vigilant to see if we are witnessing the closing of the bearish gap last Thursday.

Otherwise, the odds of seeing the Ibex 35 below Thursday’s lows and therefore running the risk of ending up seeing a test at 8,440 points is high.

However, whatever happens we always have a set of values ​​that are doing formidably well and several of them are worth being in. my control panel. They are in a very important technical moment in addition to having many investors attentive to them.

What should you invest in according to your age ?:

1) Fluidra: Everything ready to continue setting new all-time highs otherwise we will lose the 34 euros.

2) Prosegur: Attentive to the breakdown of 3.05 euros after the consolidation of the break of 2.80 that should take us to 3.34 euros. We just have to see that he does not lose the 2.96 euros.

3) eDreams Odigeo: It seems that we are going to return to test the resistance of 7 euros so we must be very attentive to go up in value with an initial protection of 6.75 euros if it succeeds.

4) PRIM: Repeat the yearly highs and leave it all prepared to break the 12 euros. Therefore, we must be attentive to this price level to join it since it would enter all-time highs.

Evolution of the values ​​under follow-up Eduardo Bolinches