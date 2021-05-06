Fluidra multiplies its profits by 42 and wants to increase the dividend

Fluidra closed the quarter with a net profit of 67 million, multiplying by 42 the profits of the first quarter of 2020. Sales, meanwhile, increased by 61%, to 508 million euros.

The results, the company explains, were driven by “Excellent growth and operating leverage at an early start to the pool season.”

The EBITDA it registered an increase of 162%, to 135 million euros, with a margin of 26.5%.

Net cash profit, a key indicator for Fluidra that excludes non-monetary items and non-recurring expenses, increased 360% to 82 million euros. This result has benefited from the excellent operating leverage and the lower cost of debt.

Cash generation also allowed Fluidra increase M&A activity in the first quarter, carrying out the acquisition of the US manufacturers CMP and Built Right and the agreement to acquire the “Splash” and “Zen” businesses in Belgium.

Fluidra: proposal to increase the dividend

The Board of Directors presents to the General Shareholders’ Meeting the proposal of increase the dividend by 90%, with a payout of 0.40 euros per share as part of its net cash profit distribution policy of c.50%.

This represents a payment of 78 million euros, which is almost double the 41 million euros paid in 2020.

For regions, Sales performed very well in the first quarter of 2021 compared to an already positive 2020, led by the Northern Hemisphere. North America registered an 86% increase in sales adjusted by perimeter and exchange rate, Southern Europe by 63% and the Rest of Europe by 66%.

For its part, the Rest of the World experienced a 9% increase thanks to double-digit growth in the Residential Swimming Pool market, which more than offset the lower performance of the Commercial Swimming Pool unit.

By business units, Piscina Residencial experienced a 78% increase in sales in the first quarter, favored by trends in outdoor life and the exodus to the outskirts of cities.

These results more than offset the 13% drop in the Commercial Pool. The Water Treatment activity grew 40% and Fluid Conduction 37%, favored by the good performance in North America and the greater contribution of reforms and new constructions.

Fluidra improves prospects for 2021

For this year, Fluidra expects to increase its sales between 25% and 30% at constant exchange rates. and the EBITDA margin in a range between 23.7% and 24.7%. The company also expects net cash profit growth of between 50% and 60%.

Eloi Planes, Executive Chairman of Fluidra, states that “we have presented a record quarter. I am proud to say that we have already exceeded the objectives of the Strategic Plan 2022 based on our results from the last twelve months, and this more than a year ahead of schedule ”.

“Our excellent first quarter results, continued sales growth in April and the bright outlook ahead suggest that 2021 will be a record year. Our team continues to do a great job, ”he adds.