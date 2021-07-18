Fluidra, Miquel y Costas, Naturgy and Neinor Homes

Related news

The selective spanish regains 8,800 points and now we must be vigilant to see if we are witnessing the closing of the bearish gap last Thursday.

Otherwise, the odds of seeing the Ibex 35 below Thursday’s lows and therefore running the risk of ending up seeing a test at 8,440 points is high.

However, whatever happens we always have a set of values ​​that are doing formidably well and several of them are worth being in. my control panel. They are in a very important technical moment in addition to having many investors attentive to them.

1) Fluidra: It manages to set new all-time highs and therefore we continue with the pattern of increasing highs and lows It must not be lost to stay in value. So as long as we do not lose the 34 euros we continue to enjoy the trip.

2) Miquel and Costas: It marks maximums above 16.38 euros but it does so with a weak candle so we must wait to see what he does today before jumping to the value with a clear protection zone against the loss of 15.78 euros.

3) Naturgy: Strongly breaks the highs of 22.08 euros and now we must see if it consolidates above that level to assess a continuity towards 22.85 and if it breaks them possibly see their historical maximums in the area of ​​23.70 euros.

4) Neinor Homes: With a second and forceful close above the resistance of 11.60 euros, we now have as target to reach 11.90 which correspond to the highs of the summer of 2019 and later break them to continue on its way to 12.26. We just have to watch that the 11.60 euros are not lost.

Evolution of the values ​​under follow-up Eduardo Bolinches