Fluidra makes its debut on the Ibex, leaving 2.1%

Mar 29 (Reuters) – Pool manufacturer Fluidra made its debut on the Ibex-35 and was down 2.1% at 07:26 GMT after hitting a year’s highs last week after announcing its entry into the selective Spanish stock market.

Occupying the position left by Bankia, the group maintained the declines during the first operations of the week after reaching 26.40 euros on Wednesday.

On the other hand, Fluidra announced on Friday that its board of directors agreed to pay a dividend of 0.4 euros per share, which represents an increase of 90% and a distribution of 78 million euros.

“It is a company with strong growth potential, we expect it to grow around 21.5% per year in the coming years and despite this, it also distributes dividing, which is good news for investors, its dividend yield is 0.88% “, said analysts of the portal IG.

The dividend will be distributed in two payments: one of 0.2 euros on July 6 and another of 0.2 euros on November 3.

This is the fourth time that the group has entered the table of the main Spanish index and it occurs at a time when Fluidra will also debut on the New York Stock Exchange, according to the Spanish stock exchange.

(Information from Michael Susin, edited by Tomás Cobos)