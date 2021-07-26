Fluidra, Indra, Naturgy and PRIM

Related news

The selective Spanish takes the 8,700 points that it lost on July 13 and leaves all prepared to continue climbing towards the key level of 8,830 euros.

However, we must bear in mind that lose 8,655 points it would imply that the continuity of the bullish reaction is aborted.

Whatever happens we always have a set of values ​​that are doing tremendously well and several of them are worth being in. my control panel. They are in a very important technical moment in addition to having many investors attentive to them.

1) Fluidra: Brand new all-time highs closing for the second time above 36 euros and therefore we must continue in value as long as we do not lose 34.85 euros.

2) Indra: The value broke the 8 euros with force, but lost them based on closings, so we must be very attentive to what happens in today’s session because a close below 7.77 euros will be the signal to abandon the value.

3) Naturgy: Confirm with a second close above 22.42 euros and now we must wait to see a test of the resistance of 22.82 euros as a preliminary step to testing its all-time highs while we continue to see rising lows.

4) PRIM: Vertical rise in the value since it broke its maximum in the area of ​​12 euros and The only thing to watch out for is that you don’t lose the 12.5 euros.

