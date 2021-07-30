Fluidra increases net profit to 174.2 million euros and improves guidance

Fluidra first half 2021 results

Fluidra ended the first half of the year with magnificent results driven by a very strong Residential Pool season in the northern hemisphere and by the persistent change in the level of demand. The company closed the first six months of the year with sales of 1,187 million euros, 54% more than in the same period in 2020. The net profit reached 174 million euros, tripling the benefits of the first half of 2020. The operating profit (Ebitda) registered a rise of 95% to 330 million euros and the Net Cash Profit, a key indicator for Fluidra that excludes non-monetary items and non-recurring expenses, increased by 157% to reach the 216 million euros.

Despite strong M&A activity, Fluidra only experienced a moderate increase in net debt and managed to reduce the leverage ratio in one full turn, dropping from 2.6x in the first half of 2020 to 1.6x in the same period of this year.

Eloi Planes, CEO of the company, states that: “After another record quarter, our magnificent results in the first half and the bright prospects for the future put us in an excellent position for the second half of the year and beyond. With our platform leader we are prepared for continued growth, increased margins and great cash generation “.

Excellent growth in all regions

By region, sales point to an upward trend, led by North America, which registered an increase of 84% in the first half of 2021 compared to the same period of 2020. For its part, the evolution of Southern Europe was very positive, with a rise of 42%, and the Rest of Europe grew by 46%. The Rest of the World also experienced a 30% increase, helped by the positive evolution of the Residential Pool activity in Australia.

By business units, Residential Pool experienced sales growth of 63% in the first half, favored by the increase of the tendencies of the life outdoors and the exodus towards the outskirts of the cities. Piscina Comercial also performed very well in the second quarter, with sales growth of 15% to date led by the aftermarket along with a portfolio of new projects that is beginning to accelerate. The Water Treatment activity grew by 30% and Fluid Conduction by 44%, favored by the good performance in North America and a great demand from renovations and new construction.

Guidance increase for 2021

Fluidra has improved its forecasts, with sales growth between 35% and 40% and an EBITDA margin between 25.0% and 25.5%. The company also foresees a Net Cash Profit growth of between 80% and 90%.

Eloi Planes highlighted that “the excellent work of our team, the great semi-annual results and the solid fundamentals of our business demonstrate our willingness to successfully achieve the medium-term objectives shared during the last Capital Markets Day”.