Fluidra increases a 90% dividend that it will distribute between July and November

Related news

Fluidra announced this Friday a 90% dividend increase up to 0.4 euros per share. An amount that will translate into a disbursement of up to 78 million euros that will be distributed in two payments, in July and November.

This is the proposal that the Catalan swimming pool company will lead to its general meeting of shareholders on May 6, as announced by the company in relevant information sent to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV). In addition, the board of the listed company has proposed that the payment be against voluntary reserves.

The agreed amount will be distributed in two payments per the same amount of 0.2 euros gross per share each one of them. The first will take place on July 6, while the second will reach the portfolio of Fluidra shareholders on November 3.

Inorganic growth

According to the current price of the company, which is at historical highs, this dividend implies a profitability close to 1.7%. A considerable percentage if one takes into account that the Spanish ten-year bond currently offers rates slightly lower than 0.3%.

The executive president of Fluidra, Eloi Planes, has underlined that “the payment of dividends to our shareholders it is one of our hallmarks“, although after the acquisition of the American Zodiac it had to be paralyzed to return to its balance sheet the” solid situation “of which its first sword now boasts. In this sense, it has pointed out that” the strong cash generation allows financing both the shareholder remuneration such as inorganic growth operations“.

This same Thursday, the swimming pool company announced the purchase of the Belgian Realco, whose business is based on the sale and distribution in the country of products for pool and spa maintenance under the Splash and Zen trademarks. This is also the latest operation in a series of acquisitions that has accelerated in recent months.

The company that this coming Monday will fill Bankia’s vacancy on the Ibex 35 closed 2020 with a net profit of 96.4 million euros, an amount 11 times higher than a year ago and record for the listed company. However, the board decided its full allocation for voluntary reserves, so now the dividend is made out of this item.