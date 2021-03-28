Fluidra enters the Ibex 35 this Monday to replace Bankia

Madrid, Mar 28 (EFECOM) .- The swimming pool construction and equipment company Fluidra joins the Ibex 35, the main index of the Spanish Stock Exchange, on Monday, replacing Bankia, which has ceased trading after the merger with CaixaBank .

Fluidra, which began trading in 2007, has almost quadrupled its market value, since it debuted with a starting price of 6.5 euros per share and closed at 23.5 euros on Friday, close to the all-time high of 24, 65 euros per title registered on Wednesday.

The company fell 2.69% in the session on Friday, the last before joining the Ibex 35 this Monday. So far this year, Fluidra has appreciated 12.17%.

Last Tuesday, the Ibex Technical Advisory Committee, meeting on an extraordinary basis, decided that Fluidra, called Aquaria until 2007, will occupy Bankia’s position on the Ibex 35 from this Monday. Until now, the swimming pool company was part of the Ibex Medium Cap.

Analysts had long been pointing to Fluidra as the main favorite to enter the selective if there was an exit.

Coinciding with the announcement by the Ibex Advisory Committee, the risk rating agency Standard & Poor’s improved its score by one notch, from BB to BB +.

On Friday, the board of directors agreed to pay a dividend of 0.4 euros per share, 90% above the figure distributed last year.

The company closed the financial year 2020 with the best results in its history, registering a net profit of 96 million euros, eleven times more than in 2019.

As part of its growth strategy, Fluidra announced on March 11 the purchase of the US company Custom Molded Products for 245 million dollars.

In January, Fluidra’s largest shareholder, Piscine Luxembourg Holdings, an investment vehicle for the US financial group Rhone Capital, sold 10.7% of its capital through an accelerated placement among qualified investors.

The composition of the Ibex 35 had remained unchanged in the last two ordinary meetings of the Advisory Committee, held in December and March.

The last modification took place in October 2020, when the renewable energy company Solaria took the place left by the telecommunications operator MásMóvil after the takeover launched on it by three investment funds. EFECOM

