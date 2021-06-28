Fluidra, Edreams Odigeo, CCEP and Cellnex

Related news

The selective spanish recovers 9,000 points in order to leave a good weekly close if Wall Street does not hit today.

It is important that we do not have any more losses of this level, especially today, which is the weekly closing, so that we can think about the next week annual high zone.

However, whatever happens we always have a set of values ​​that are doing formidably well and several of them are worth being in. my control panel. They are in a very important technical moment in addition to having many investors attentive to them.

What should you invest in according to your age ?:

1) Fluidra: Waiting to top last week’s highs, we continue at this value as long as it does not lose 33.35 euros.

2) eDreams Odigeo: Everything ready to break the 7 euros so we must be very attentive to go up in value with an initial protection at 6.55 euros that we will go up behind prices to think about a movement that brings us closer to 8.30 euros.

3) CCEP: We must keep waiting to see closings above 52.70 euros To gain confidence in this new buy signal that the value leaves us, but if we see closings below 51.50 euros today it will be better to forget and give resistance as strong.

4) Cellnex: New all-time highs in the value after breaking the highs of last Friday so we enter unknown territory. We will remain within the value as long as it does not lose the 52.80 euros.

Evolution of the values ​​under follow-up Eduardo Bolinches