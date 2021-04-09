Fluidra continues to climb in its growing guideline. Time to go long?

Add up and go on. Fluidra continues to climb positions in the Ibex 35 and this Friday accelerates in such a way that it becomes the most bullish value of the selective. The company chaired by Eloi Planes rises above 2.3% and is currently trading at 25.65 euros, but this morning it reached 25.85 euros intraday, thus overcoming its resistance in the medium and long term, located at 25.75 euros.

Fluidra, which premiered on the selective on March 29, climbs positions this April and, andn the only seven sessions that he has been in the Ibex 35, his titles have added 9%, an increase that has served to increase its accumulated to 22%.

In addition, the continuous rises in the value, which is free climb, represent a historical maximum at the close of the day practically all the days (except for two) since its return to the Ibex 35. If it maintains today’s price at the close, 25.65 euros would be a new historical maximum, levels that Fluidra would reach supported by the bullish guideline that unites each and every one of the successive rising lows of the last year (its shares rise 207% from the lows of March 2020).

In addition, if we take into account the technical analysis of the value, the forecasts are more than favorable. With a score of 9 on possible points, Fluidra maintains its upward trend both in the long and medium term, and only encounters obstacles in volatility, a parameter that is increasing.

Last week, the analyst Jose Antonio González explained in the Ei trading area that “Fluidra’s price series keeps intact its increasing guideline of recent months, activating buy signals in price oscillators again, once it has managed to purge accumulated overbought the Stochastic oscillator. In this way, taking into account that the price is with a volatility above the average, we monitor an overcoming of 25.55 to enter long, with a stop below the upward gap –support- of 23.60 and a target of around 27.50, levels, both stop loss and target, close to +/- 2 ATR “.