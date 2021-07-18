Fluidra, CEEP, Naturgy and Neinor Homes

Related news

The selective spanish maintains 8,600 points and saves the minimum of last Thursday at 8,597.8 points, removing the ghost of a testing at 8,440 points.

However, the Ibex 35 is fully involved in the preparations for the options and futures expiration for the month of July that will happen this Friday and therefore all the options are on the table.

However, whatever happens we always have a set of values ​​that are doing formidably well and several of them are worth being in. my control panel. They are in a very important technical moment in addition to having many investors attentive to them.

1) Fluidra: At the moment it just seems to be making another small stop along the way so as long as you don’t lose pattern of increasing highs and lows we are still within the value. Today this level of protection is at 33.95 euros.

2) CEEP: New step forward since it has set a new intraday maximum and the same based on closures all-time highs. So we just have to wait to see closings above 52.95 euros to be able to enter 48 euros with protection.

3) Naturgy: Clear consolidation above 22.08 euros so We should soon be testing the 22.85 resistance and if it breaks them possibly see its historical maximums in the area of ​​23.70 euros.

4) Neinor Homes: We are still waiting for a test at 11.90 euros, which correspond to the highs of the summer of 2019, to see if it manages to break them and to continue on its way to 12.26. We just have to watch that the 11.60 euros are not lost.

Evolution of the values ​​under follow-up Eduardo Bolinches

