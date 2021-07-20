Fluidra, CCEP, Naturgy and PRIM

Related news

The selective spanish narrowly saved the 8,500 points after having lost them due to the downward pressure of the options and futures expiration last Friday which led him to test the 8,440 points.

Now it will be very important to look towards where is the Spanish selective going to assess whether the support of 8,440 points is put into trouble again.

However, whatever happens we always have a set of values ​​that are doing formidably well and several of them are worth being in. my control panel. They are in a very important technical moment in addition to having many investors attentive to them.

1) Fluidra: At the moment it just seems to be making another small stop along the way so as long as you don’t lose pattern of increasing highs and lows we are still within the value. Today this level of protection is at 33.95 euros.

2) CCEP: All poised to break all-time highs. So if it exceeds 52.95 euros based on closings and volume, we will be facing a new signal of strength of the value that will have to be taken into account while it does not lose 48.10 euros.

3) Naturgy: As long as it does not lose the 22 euros, we continue to see a consolidation that should lead us to next attack on the 22.85 resistance euros and if it breaks them possibly see its historical maximums in the area of ​​23.70 euros.

4) PRIM: About to break the all-time highs that are at 12 euros. So we must be attentive to said price level to join the rise already with half position if we see that it does it with volume leaving the rest for the next day’s confirmation.

