Fluidra, CCEP, Miquel Costas and Neinor Homes

The selective spanish narrowly saved 8,500 points after losing last Thursday’s lows of 8,597.8 points and now faces the expiration day looking at the testing at 8,440 points.

However, a lower maturity such as this in the case of the Ibex 35 can lead us in either of the two directions, so we will have to be very attentive to the session.

However, whatever happens we always have a set of values ​​that are doing formidably well and several of them are worth being in. my control panel. They are in a very important technical moment in addition to having many investors attentive to them.

1) Fluidra: At the moment it just seems to be making another small stop along the way so as long as you don’t lose pattern of increasing highs and lows we are still within the value. Today this level of protection is at 33.95 euros.

2) Miquel and Costas: Brand new highs above 16.50 euros and we already see a volume more in line with the event. So now we must go to see the 17 euros while we do not see that the 16.30 euros are lost.

3) Naturgy: Clear consolidation above 22.08 euros so We should soon be testing the 22.85 resistance and if it breaks them possibly see its historical maximums in the area of ​​23.70 euros. We just have to watch that you do not lose the 22 euros.

4) Neinor Homes: We are still waiting for a test at 11.90 euros, which correspond to the highs of the summer of 2019, to see if it manages to break them and to continue on its way to 12.26. We just have to watch that the 11.60 euros are not lost.

Evolution of the values ​​under follow-up Eduardo Bolinches

