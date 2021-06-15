Fluidra appoints Martín Ariel Atlas as director of the company

Fluidra announces at the CNMV the resignation presented by Sébastien Mazella di Bosco as director of the company and the new appointment of Martín Ariel Atlas to occupy the position.

The proposal of the new candidate is the responsibility of the shareholder Piscine Luxembourg Holdings, a company controlled by Rhône Capital, which holds 16.57% of Fluidra’s capital.

Likewise, the swimming pool and wellness company thus announced the new changes in its governance: “Considering the favorable report of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee, appoint the proprietary director Mr. José Manuel Vargas Gómez as a member of the Executive Committee of the Company in replacement of Mr. Sébastien Mazella di Bosco; and Considering the favorable report of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee, appoint the proprietary director Mr. Steven M. Langman as a member of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee of the Company in substitution of Mr. Sébastien Mazella di Bosco. “

After these new changes, the composition of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee and the Executive Committee is as follows:

Appointments and Remuneration Committee

Ms. Esther Berrozpe Galindo (independent director and president)

Mr. Jorge Valentín Constans Fernández (independent director)

Mr. Steven M. Langman (proprietary director)

Mr. Bernat Garrigós Castro as representative of Piumoc Inversions, SLU (proprietary director and secretary)

Delegate Commission

Mr. Eloy Planes Corts (executive director and president)

Mr. Bruce W. Brooks (Executive Director)

Mr. Jorge Valentín Constans Fernández (independent director)

Mr. José Manuel Vargas Gómez (proprietary director)

Mr. Óscar Serra Duffo (proprietary director)

Mr. Albert Collado Armengol (non-director secretary)