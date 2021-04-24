Fluidra and two more securities that have pierced resistance or supports this Friday

It would be very good news to overcome the resistance of 8,740 points

Technical analysis

BREAKING RESISTANCE

New sign of strength in Fluidra that manages to overcome the resistance of 27 euros. The company goes into a free rise and still does not give the slightest sign of weakness in its price series. The first level of support is at 25 euros.

Strong increases of 2.37% in Atresmedia that manages to overcome the resistance of 3,696 euros. The company has managed to hold in the vicinity of 3.4 euros and it seems very likely that we could end up seeing an extension of profits to the level of 3.90 euros, annual highs.

Viscofan it loses the support of 58.60 euros after falling 3% this Friday. The company attacks the average of 200 sessions. Note that if you lose this price level we could end up seeing an extension of the falls to the level of 55 euros.