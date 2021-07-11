Fluidra, Almirall and Bankinter vs. Solaria, ACS and Gamesa: heads and tails of the Ibex so far

Fluidra, Almirall and Bankinter have performed the best, while Solaria, Siemens Gamesa and ACS have been the red lanterns of the IBEX 35 in this first half of 2021.

Technical analysis

SECURITIES IN BULL TREND

Fluidra It is the value of the Ibex 35 that has performed the best in the first half of the year. The company has appreciated more than 60% and today it gives us not the slightest sign of weakness in its price series, rather the opposite. The company managed to draw new all-time highs this past week allowing it to move into more all-time highs without any resistance in its way. The good levels of accumulation reinforce its impeccable upward trend, so it seems very likely that we could end up seeing an extension of the rises to the level of 40 euros, prices that could reach in the coming weeks. We will not appreciate even the slightest sign of weakness as long as it remains trading above 31.62 euros, the first level of support.

Let us advise you on your investments. Try Trader Watch for free for 15 days. In the last year we accumulated a revaluation of 310.81%.

In the second ranking of those who have performed the best we have Almirall with a revaluation of more than 35%. These strong rises have led the company to currently move in the vicinity of the resistance of 15.28 euros. At these prices we are seeing a consolidation of levels although everything seems to indicate that it could exceed them in the next few days. This would be great news for its technical evolution that could eventually catapult its price series to the all-time highs that it presents at 17.85 euros.

In the third position we have Bankinter. The bank has behaved very well in the first half of the year that ended the first half of the year with a revaluation of more than 30% and that in the last month and a half the company has fallen by about 12%. Still its technical aspect is good. The proximity to the support of the makes us be very aware of the appearance of a signal of strength that allows it to continue with its main uptrend. We should only be interested in the company if it manages to climb above the first resistance level it presents at 4,377 euros.

At the head of the worst-performing stocks of the Ibex 35 we have Solaria. The company came from an excellent 2020 in which a 340% revaluation was achieved and a correction like that of recent months was to be expected. The company has fallen close to 30%, although in recent weeks we are seeing symptoms that could be showing us the return of purchases. It is important that it rises above the 200 session average again, although for the upward path we should wait for it to rise above 19.40 euros, prices still very far from the current ones.

Siemens Gamesa offers a technical evaluation very similar to that of Solaria. After a very good 2020 in which it appreciated more than 110%, the company is taking the current year to clean up all these gains. The company has left around 15% although, as in the case of Solaria, it seems that in recent weeks it has managed to wake up. The company seeks to rise above the average of 200 sessions and if it manages to overcome it, we could end up seeing an extension of profits to the level of 33 euros.

Finally we have ACS which accumulates decreases of over 10% in this first half of the year. The abandonment of the support of 22.94 euros at the end of June has severely complicated its technical prospects. The company has also abandoned the average of 200 sessions and after a pull back at these prices it seems very likely that we could end up seeing an extension of the falls to the level of 20 euros. At current prices, the most sensible thing to do would be to stay on the sidelines and that is that we will not see a sign of strength again as long as it remains trading below $ 24.72, prices 11% above current prices.



