Fluidra, Aedas Homes, Naturgy and Azkoyen

The selective spanish narrowly saves the 8,300 points although he signs the third worst session of the year after the options and futures expiration last Friday.

Now it will be very important to see what happens to him.to Long-term moving average that is also at 8,300 points and whose loss would give us continuity towards 8,000 points.

However, whatever happens we always have a set of values ​​that are doing formidably well and several of them are worth being in. my control panel. They are in a very important technical moment in addition to having many investors attentive to them.

1) Fluidra: At the moment it just seems to be making another small stop along the way so as long as you don’t lose pattern of increasing highs and lows we are still within the value. Today this level of protection is at 33.95 euros that has been saved based on closures.

2) Aedas Homes: New multi-year highs both in intraday format and based on closings that now you must confirm with a new close above 25.35 euros to assess the upward continuity to get the 26 euros and if you can with them go for the 27.20. All this, while we do not see that he loses the 25.35 euros again.

3) Naturgy: We must be very attentive to the 22 euros because if we do not recover them immediately, the attack on the next resistance at 22.85 euros and the risk is to see a fall towards 21.65 euros.

4) Azkoyen: Prepared for another attack on the 6 euro resistance. All we have to do is wait to see a closure above them to wait for an attack on the next resistance at 6.34 euros.

