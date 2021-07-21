Fluidra, Aedas Homes, Naturgy and Azkoyen

Related news

The selective spanish it moves away from the danger that the loss of 8,300 points would bring and leaves the door open to the continuation of the recovery from Monday’s falls.

Despite this, as long as we do not see closing prices above 8,460 points we cannot forget about the corrective scenario that would entail losing the 8,300 points.

However, whatever happens we always have a set of values ​​that are doing formidably well and several of them are worth being in. my control panel. They are in a very important technical moment in addition to having many investors attentive to them.

1) Fluidra: React upward with a dawn star against the medium-term moving average which should be confirmed in today’s session with new rises and positions to ask for with a new all-time high. The only thing we must watch out for is that it does not lose the medium-term moving average that currently stands at 33.51 euros.

2) Aedas Homes: Confirms the new multi-year highs and It remains as a task for today’s session to go for the 27.20 euros. We just have to avoid seeing the action losing 25.20 euros.

3) Naturgy: He does his homework and gets the 22 euros back for what leaves open the option of seeing a continuity in the bullish reaction to mark new annual highs while not losing last Monday’s lows of 21.88 euros.

4) Azkoyen: We continue to hope that it will break the resistance of 6 euros as long as we do not see that it does not lose the 5.78 euros with the idea of ​​ending up seeing a test of the next resistance at 6.34 euros.

Evolution of the values ​​under monitoring Eduardo Bolinches ProRealTime

