When we start to have chills, we cough every ten minutes, our eyes get glassy with fever, our nose is red and we have more snot than usual, we know that the flu has knocked on our door. Butwe must not trivialize this disease, nor its symptoms. Every year there are 1 billion cases of influenza in the world, of which between 3 and 5 million are serious. It is estimated that 4 people die every 5 minutes from the flu in the world.

Ángel Gil, Professor of Preventive Medicine and Public Health at the Rey Juan Carlos University, he assures that “the fact that every year we have the flu makes us lose our fear”. Now we are “very nervous about the coronavirus, but in Spain every year we have 35,000 hospital admissions for flu and last year 6,300 people died.”

The virus, in addition to producing respiratory complications, can worsen chronic diseases such as diabetes and increase the rates of heart attack and stroke. In fact, immediately after infection with the influenza virus, the risk of myocardial infarction multiplies 6-10 times and that of stroke 3-8 times.

The Flu Shield

Vaccines are intended to build acquired immunity against disease. “They have small antigenic components of the microorganisms that we want to prevent. Our immune system detects them by forming antibodies, some of which react immediately and others that generate memory,” explains the professor.

Thanks to the influenza vaccination campaign in Spain, and having vaccinated half the population at risk, “it is estimated that hospitalization cases have been reduced by 40%”. Ángel Gil considers that if 100% of the population at risk were vaccinated80% of hospitalizations would be avoided. “The vaccine is the only effective prevention strategy we have,” he stresses.

Currently in our country the vaccination policy that is followed encompasses risk groups, that is, those over 65 years of age, pregnant women, people with chronic diseases and health professionals. As children younger than 6 months cannot be vaccinated, vaccination of the pregnant woman is especially important to protect the baby in the first months of life through passive immunization. In addition, it is essential that health personnel are vaccinated in order to avoid contagion to other people.

WHO recommends tetravalent

The vaccine is provided free of charge by the National Health System (SNS), but depending on the autonomous community, trivalent or tetravalent is administered. “The tetravalent offers a broader protection,” says Ángel Gil. The influenza vaccines contain the 2 strains of the type A virus (subtypes H1N1 and H3N2) and both strains of the type B virus (Victoria and Yamagata), while the trivalent vaccine contains the two strains of type A and the type B lineage that is He plans to circulate that season, which is difficult to predict in advance. Due to this, the predominant circulating type B lineage has not coincided with the vaccine content in 5 of the last 10 seasons in Spain. In this sense, it should be noted that tetravalent responds to changes in influenza epidemiology that cannot be predicted. “There are only 4 virus strains, perhaps some can change their antigenic component, but in the end all that circulate are the 4 against which the tetravalent protects. If any of these circulates with a variation, when the component is vaccinated, protects, “says the professor. If someone has the influenza vaccine indicated, they should get it. They still have time to go to their health center and request it.

In Europetetravalent is the reference vaccine. The WHO recommends annually the 4 strains to include in the vaccines for the following season, in order to offer the maximum spectrum of protection. Asturias is one of the few autonomous communities in Spain that already vaccinates with tetravalent, together with the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands, Castilla y León, Galicia, Ceuta and Melilla and Valencia.

Socioeconomic impact

The flu is a socio-economic burden for society in terms of health resources for their care, as well as sick leave. It is estimated that in Spain the flu is acost of 250 million euros to the SNSand it is estimated that it generates 1.3 million medical consultations a year, as well as 140,000 visits to Hospital Emergencies. However, indirect costs are 3.5 times higher in Spain than direct costs. This implies loss of productivity.

The use of the tetravalent vaccine instead of the trivalent one in Spain could avoid 21 million euros in direct costs and 3 million in indirect costs.

.