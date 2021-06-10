Flu Season: The Best Home Remedies for a Strong Immune System

There are certain seasons of the year that bring with them a increase in cases of influenza and flu. In fact regarding next season, we have some bad news: numerous health specialists have stated that the next flu season may be a disaster and one of the worst in a long time. One of the main reasons the next flu season is likely to be very bad, it is directly related to human behavior. By now, people are very tired of being confined for months, of wearing face masks, of staying away from other people, and it is very clear that they will want to celebrate the freedom offered by vaccines that protect them from the coronavirus and the disappearance of the pandemic.

If to this we add the typical summer temperature changes, it is very likely that flu cases will increase significantly. Especially considering that the flu or influenza is caused by various types of viruses, which cause all kinds of infections that deteriorate health. The truth is that regardless of the virus, it is characterized by affecting lung function and throat. Symptoms include fever, chills, muscle aches, cough, congestion, runny nose, headache, and fatigue, although these will largely depend on the viral load and the state of the immune system. Based on this, we set out to compile an outstanding selection of 100% natural home remedies to protect you from this type of viral attack. They are also a great ally for reduce the duration of the flu and reduce some of its main symptoms.

1. The best ally: natural liquids

One of the most important measures to control and reduce flu symptoms is to drink plenty of natural fluids. Ensuring optimal hydration is a great way to keep your nose, mouth, and throat moist. This helps your body get rid of accumulated mucus and phlegm. Also diarrhea and fever are two common flu symptoms that can cause dehydration. Bet on the consumption of natural liquids, which not only hydrate, they have the power to maintain a good balance of electrolytes: coconut water, herbal tea, fresh juices (especially citrus) smoothies homemade with anti-inflammatory spices (like ginger, cinnamon, and turmeric) oral serums, soups and natural broths.

Tangerine juice. / Photo: Pixabay

2. Drink warm natural broths

Another great alternative that is not only key to enhancing hydration, are natural broths such as chicken, vegetables and beef bones. The flu alters the appetite, the main reason is that senses such as taste and smell are considerably affected by the virus, and the broths are a great ally for comfort the body and provide essential nutrients in recovery. In addition, the broths are of great help to combat nasal and sinus congestion. Bone broth is also naturally rich in proteins and minerals such as sodium and potassium, therefore consuming them helps to replace the nutrients that are lost when we are sick. Chicken and beef variants are the most recommended for their high protein content, which are for rebuild immune cells.

Vegetable broths. / Photo: Pixabay

3. Increase your intake of zinc

All vitamins and minerals are important for the immune system, however it is called zinc in a special way. This nutrient, it is key to the body making white blood cells that fight germs. In addition, there are numerous investigations in which it has been proven that zinc, helps relieve cold and flu symptoms, and it is believed to have properties to slow down how quickly the virus multiplies. Experts recommend supplementing the treatment with the consumption of a zinc supplement and betting on increasing its consumption through nutritious and healthy foods: red meat, seafood, lentils, chickpeas, beans, nuts, seeds, dairy and eggs.

Foods rich in zinc. / Photo: Shutterstock

4. Use essential oils

Essential oils are a great ally to protect us against certain viruses and bacteria. For example: a recent study found that tea tree oil, aHelps fight the flu virus by slowing or stopping the rate of multiplication of the virus. According to the study, tea tree oil works best when used within two hours of infection. This shows that it can help prevent the flu virus from multiplying. to liquid hand soap when you wash your hands or mix it with the lotion you use. Other essential oils from plants and herbs can also work as natural antibiotics and antivirals. Some good alternatives are: oil of cinnamon, mint, eucalyptus, geranium, lemon, thyme, lavender and oregano, depending on the variant they can be used in the diffuser, or added in infusions and liquids, you can also spread a little on the chest when sleeping .

Essential oils. / Photo: Shutterstock

–

It may interest you: