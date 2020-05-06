A respiratory virus emerges in China, crosses borders, becomes a pandemic. The COVID-19? No, the ’68 flu that spread from Hong Kong in July of the same year.

Text Olivier Thibault

“People arrived on a stretcher, in a catastrophic state. They were dying of pulmonary hemorrhage, with cyanosis on the lips, completely gray. There were all ages, 20, 30, 40 years and more », Infectologist Pierre Dellamonica recalled in 2005 in the French newspaper Libération.

The bodies were piled up in “hospitals and morgues” during the peak of the epidemic in France in December 1969, the historian specialist in health issues Patrice Bourdelais told ..

But then, the government took no action and there was not even a health alert.

“Calm” prevailed “on a possible mobilization”Bourdelais said.

Pathogen: Influenzavirus A subtype H3N2.

How to explain such placidity?

At that time, the medical environment, the leaders, the media and the general population had almost blind faith in progress and its new weapons, such as vaccines and miraculous antibiotics, which had worked, for example, with tuberculosis, according to this expert.

Furthermore, the sensitivity to death was not the same as today:

“The 31 thousand victims of the 68 flu in Hong Kong (in France) did not create any scandal, they even went unnoticed for several decades”, commented the historian.

We had to wait for 2003 and the work of the epidemiologist Antoine Flahault to know that figure.

The Hong Kong flu was front page news on December 13, 1968. Image courtesy of Chuck Otey

Anthropocene Diseases

It was also the time of the “glorious 30”, of the economic “boom” after the Second World War. “In this curve of multidimensional progress” an accident like a deadly flu was not as intolerable as today.

The international tensions with wars in progress like the one in Vietnam and the humanitarian crisis derived from the Biafra conflict in Africa made it possible to relativize the misery caused by a more deadly epidemic than the others.

Quite the contrary than today: the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out any other issue from the public sphere and led to a gigantic paralysis.

Perhaps because health became the primary individual concern and that society was unconsciously convinced that it had all the weapons to fight epidemics, according to Bourdelais.

For geographer Michel Lussault, the overwhelming importance of the COVIOD-19 pandemic simply reflects “The scale of the great changes of globalization”, with extreme international mobility for goods, people and information.

Similarly, the infectologist Philippe Sansonetti believes the following:

“These emerging infectious diseases are Anthropocene diseases”, the time when the incidence of human activity on Earth becomes predominant, and they are «Exclusively related to the appropriation of the planet by man», he explained at the College de France.

The COVID-19 pandemic tells a story in three episodes, indicated:

“Species jump” with the passage of the bat coronavirus to man.

“Overflow” with the contagion of one man to others.

“Third stage that has to do with the explosion of the virus due to the action of man on the planet, through intercontinental transport.”

Finally, in 1968 and 1969, it took several months for the influenza A (H3N2) virus to pass from Asia to the United States and Europe. This time, a few weeks were enough.

