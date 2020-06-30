Despite the fact that children are susceptible to little affect on the coronavirus, pediatricians warn of risk not only of a second wave of Covid-19 in the fallbut also could combine with the flu virus yes It could be lethal to the children’s system.

Pediatricians Warn: Flu and Coronavirus May Collapse Pediatric System in Fall

The meeting «Measures before a second wave of Covid-19»Which has closed the cycle of” Thursday with Science “, organized by the Spanish Association of Pediatrics (AEP), has served so that lPediatricians warn that a second wave of infections of the new coronavirus is going to cause a “difficult” fall at the care level.

“Health institutions must develop strategies to ensure adequate protection for health professionals, a cornerstone in stopping this pandemic,” commented the head of Pediatric Hospitalization at the Gregorio Marañón University Hospital in Madrid, Rosa Rodríguez Fernández.

What concerns pediatricians is healthcare pressure This may be due to the fact that Covid-19 coincides with the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and the influenza epidemic in the fall. Flu in particular, affects children widely, and they are also great contagious, potentially endangering adults already vulnerable to COVID-19.

The economic impact of a second wave that also affects children, would also be high if we take into account that the incidence of hospital admissions in children under one year of age by RSV in Spain is 40.2 cases / 1,000 children / year, and it has a direct cost of hospitalization of more than 3.6 million euros yearly.

“The overlap and similarity of the symptoms makes rapid virological diagnosis in the Microbiology laboratory essential. Furthermore, the presence of one of the three viruses does not exclude that of the others. If this and other pandemics have already taught us anything, it is that preventive measures of social distancing, use of masks and frequent hand washing help prevent not only Covid-19, but also the rest of respiratory viruses, “he added. Rodríguez Fernández.

To avoid this “perfect storm” next fall, pediatricians advise preventive measures such as vaccination for pathologies for which immunization already exists, such as influenza or monoclonal antibodies against RSV in patients at risk.

Dr. Rodríguez Fernández advises, in fact, that once the autumn season arrives, it will be important to vaccinate “pregnant women, children between 6 months and 5 years old, those children who have some chronic or basic pathology, and , of course, health professionals ».

Possible collapse of the healthcare system

“In the first wave of Covid-19 in spring, there was no shortage of beds in pediatric intensive care units, however, this could occur if the three respiratory viruses mentioned in the autumn-winter coexist, since in the In the case of RSV, up to 15% of the children admitted to the hospital need a PICU and in some series, between 5-7 percent in the flu “, Rodríguez Fernández has emphasized. Therefore, it is important that health centers are prepared with greater human and material resources, so that you can cope with this situation without problem, in the event that it occurs, without forgetting more pediatric hospital beds and in the PICUs.

In addition, it is also advised that specialist pediatricians should form multidisciplinary teams, coordinated by pediatric internists and infectologists who are the pediatric specialists responsible for this hospitalized pathology.

Practice putting on and taking off EPIS

The doctor has also spoken about the need for health personnel to train, in order to stay safe from infections, practicing the putting and withdrawal of EPIS and knowing the security protocols of the healthcare center where they carry out their work.

In this sense, it would be necessary for the centers to adapt hospital structures designing new differentiated, clean or contaminated circuits and sectorization of hospitalization plants. In addition, it would be convenient to enable pre-discharge and pre-admission rooms, adapt pediatric consultations and organize the scheduled surgical activity for the epidemic.

«In this new hospital order, it is worth paying special attention to those pediatric patients who are especially vulnerable due to their previous or chronic pathologies, and with them, high resolution and multidisciplinary e-consultation should be prioritized whenever possible. In the event that these patients have to attend the hospital in person, the correct thing would be for them not to roam the center and for their stay to be as short and efficient as possible “, Dr. Rodríguez has said.

According to the doctor, the “ideal” scenario would be to space face-to-face appointments at least 30 minutes between them, so that the patients do not coincide neither the entrance nor the exit of the consultation or that the waiting rooms fill up with people. “This situation created by the epidemic COVID19, has shown us that pediatricians can work in other ways and be equally effective,” stressed the doctor.

“With this new reordering of healthcare, apostille, home consultation, or even home hospitalization of chronic patients, takes a special role, being a golden opportunity that should not be” missed “and that” benefits “patients and their families, preventing the highest risk children from going to the hospital when possible “, added the president of the AEP, Dr. Mellado.

In case of hospitalization, they advise to carry out a universal rapid PCR screening to all the admitted and to program differentiated circuits, without forgetting to make a sectorization of the hospitalization plants and establish several shifts of discharge, so that the attention to the usual pathology and to the Covid-19 can be done with all the quality security.

There has also been talk of meet rehabilitation or early care needs that in the first wave of the pandemic they were suspended, without forgetting the possible psychological and stress effects that this situation that has lasted for months can cause children, especially those who are young.

«One last point to highlight after the experience of the Covid-19 epidemic in children is that the urgent need for recognition of pediatric specialties has been demonstrated, since the success of the management of these patients depends on the expert knowledge of each discipline, from the specialty of pediatric infectology and hospital pediatrician, the main responsible for hospitalized patients, including intensive care pediatricians, pediatric cardiologists to the experience of primary care pediatricians », Mellado has finished.

