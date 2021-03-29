Floyd’s family kneels in front of the court that will judge his death

The family of African-American George Floyd, including his brothers, knelt on Monday in front of the court in Minneapolis (Minnesota, USA) where the oral arguments in the trial against the former white policeman begin Derek Chauvin, accused of murdering him.

The family and their lawyers knelt in front of the court for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the time that Chauvin pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck while the African American, lying on the floor and handcuffed, called to his mother and repeated: “I can’t breathe!”

Symbolically, the family knelt in front of the court at exactly 8:46 a.m. local time (1:46 p.m. GMT).

Members of George Floyd’s family, Rev. Al Sharpton and attorney Benjamin Crump took a knee for 8 minutes and 46 seconds outside the Minneapolis courthouse to represent the time Derek Chauvin was originally reported to have knelt on Floyd’s head and neck. https://t.co/j8jXi3mqvZ pic.twitter.com/MvQAdBkbbC – CNN (@CNN) March 29, 2021

George Floyd’s brother Terrence acknowledged that has seen “many times” the images of the death of his brother, which was videotaped by security cameras and passerby cell phones, sparking outrage in much of the US and protests across the country last year.

“I have seen the video many times. Do you know why? Because then I can hear his voice again. (…) Everyone is watching this “Terrence stated. “This is a historic moment, and everyone is watching,” he insisted. Likewise, the lawyer for the Floyd family, Ben Crump, considered that the trial is a “referendum on how far this country has come for freedom and justice for all.”

Floyd died on May 25, 2020 after Chauvin and other agents wanted to arrest him on suspicion of trying to use a counterfeit $ 20 bill in a supermarket.

The now ex-police officer is accused of three charges that, from greater to lesser severity, are second degree murder, punished with up to 40 years in prison; murder in the third degree, with a maximum sentence of 25 years, and murder in the second degree, which carries up to 10 years of deprivation of liberty.

This Monday the trial begins “de facto” with the presentation of the initial arguments by the defense and prosecution. The aggression caused the largest anti-racism protests in America since the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr in the late 1960s.