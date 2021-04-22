Floyd’s family attends funeral of another African-American killed by police

April 22, 2021

The funeral of Daunte Wright, a young African-American who died on April 11 at the hands of a white police officer in the United States, is held this Thursday in Minneapolis in the presence of the family of George Floyd, who was murdered last year during his arrest.

The young Wright, 20, was killed by a bullet fired by the agent during a routine traffic control in Brooklyn Center, a suburb of the big city, located in the North of the United States.

The tragedy reignited social tension in Minneapolis, where the trial was taking place against former white police officer Derek Chauvin, who was accused of killing African-American George Floyd in May 2020 after kneeling on his neck for almost ten minutes.

Kim Potter, the 48-year-old police officer who fired the fatal shot at Wright, was arrested and charged with wrongful death. She says she mistook her gun for her electrical taser device.

Daunte Wright’s family has a hard time believing this version, as the stun gun and the weapon seem easily distinguishable to an agent with 26 years of experience.

With information from AFP

