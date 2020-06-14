© Provided by .

Christopher Columbus in Boston, Massachusetts

The demolition of the Confederate monuments and statues of Christopher Columbus is an expression of the force with which Americans are confronting their racist past after the death of George Floyd.

« It seems we have reached a tipping point in the story of who we are as an American people, » said David Farber, a history professor at the University of Kansas.

« We are seeing tens of millions, if not hundreds of millions, of Americans ask fundamental questions about what we do with the unpleasant and, let’s be frank, even immoral, aspects of our past. »

The May 25 killing of African-American George Floyd by a white police officer in Minneapolis sparked a massive wave of protests demanding justice and police reform.

But the death of this 46-year-old man also prompted a questioning of the past.

In several cities in the United States, protesters have focused their anger on the monuments erected to the memory of pro-slavery generals and politicians in the South during the Civil War.

In Richmond, for example, they knocked down a statue of Jefferson Davis, the Confederate President during the conflict that took place between 1861 and 1865.

« The symbols of the Confederacy are, I think, the most polarizing of these monuments. But the phenomenon is spreading throughout the United States, » said Farber.

« In New York, the statues of Columbus are demolished. In New Mexico, one of a conqueror who was considered a genocide by the indigenous people was knocked down, » said the historian.

« There are high schools across the country named after John Calhoun, » a former vice president who was an outspoken advocate for slavery.

– « Public protest » –

Farber noted that the debate over Confederate memorials is not exactly new.

Civil rights protesters of the 1950s and 1960s denounced the fact that they were « walking down streets named after avowed racists and white supremacists. »

Efforts to remove Confederate monuments gained momentum after a white supremacist shot and killed nine African-Americans in a church in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2015.

« The pace is now increasing because of the protests, » said Andra Gillespie, an associate professor of political science at Emory University.

« I think many of our assumptions are now being re-examined and the various ways in which history has affected African-Americans are being questioned, » Gillespie said.

« This is a time when the focus is on anti-black racism, but it does not exclude other forms of racial oppression. »

Laura Edwards, professor of history at Duke University, said there is a greater perception that « these symbols have political significance and are problematic in ways that have not been fully appreciated before. »

« Today it is more complicated to speak of inheritance, for example, » Edwards said, referring to an argument often used by opponents of the elimination of Confederate symbols, for whom to demolish those monuments would be to erase part of the proud history of the south.

Edwards said he was « impressed » that the NASCAR race car franchise banned the display of the Confederate flag at its events.

« The symbols associated with white supremacy and the Confederacy were part of that brand. »

– « A broad settling of accounts » –

The collapse of the Confederate and Columbus statues are « closely related, » Edwards said, since they both represent « violent colonization of the United States. »

« The Europeans who came here claimed a place that belonged to indigenous peoples and then engaged in genocide to eliminate them. »

This was followed by the importation of slaves from Africa, what Alan Kraut, professor of history at the American University, called « the original sin that the country has never been able to overcome. »

« Now we are witnessing a review of history in response to a political moment, » although « this reevaluation has taken time, » he said.

« The statues were already being criticized and removed, » but « George Floyd’s death served as a catalyst » to accelerate that process.

Steven White, an assistant professor of political science at Syracuse University, said that people are « seeing racism throughout American history more broadly. »

« An increasing number of white Americans are paying more attention to the long-term reasons for the persistence of racial inequality » in the country, he said.

« I think the question is whether these changes will continue. Is this the beginning of a really substantial evolution? » He asked.