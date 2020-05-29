© Provided by the Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Assassination. Brutality. Unjustifiable. Police chiefs across the country, using language of unprecedented harshness, condemned the actions of the Minneapolis police in an episode in which an African-American individual who had been handcuffed and was immobilized by an agent who put his knee on neck for at least eight minutes when lying on the floor.

Some civil rights activists, however, say those pronouncements are worthless if they are not accompanied by profound reforms.

Authorities say George Floyd was detained Monday because he fit the description of someone who had tried to use a counterfeit ticket in a store and that Floyd, 46, resisted. A video of someone passing by shows Agent Derek Chauvin, who is white, with his knee around Floyd’s neck. He kept it there even though Floyd said he couldn’t breathe and slowly stopped moving.

Chauvin was arrested Friday and charged with wrongful death, after violent protests in Minnesota and other parts of the country.

“You don’t need to watch any more videos,” Chattanooga, Tennessee Police Chief David Roddy said in a tweet Wednesday. “It is not necessary to analyze how” everything developed. ” You don’t have to put your knee on someone’s neck for NINE minutes. YES it is necessary to DO SOMETHING about it. If you have a police badge and you don’t see anything wrong with that, hand it over. ”

The reaction of some elements of the police contrasts with the signs of support or in any case the silence that followed other incidents of this type. Several police chiefs strongly criticized the Minneapolis agent on social media and praised the city’s chief of police for immediately firing the four police officers involved in the case. Some even asked that Chauvin be put on trial.

“I am very upset by the video in which Mr. Floyd is killed on the street without the other officers intervening,” Polk County, Georgia Sheriff Johnny Moats said on Facebook. “I can assure you that neither I nor any of my agents will ever treat someone like that, for so long, as long as I am sheriff. That kind of brutality is terrible and must stop. All officers involved have to be arrested and charged immediately. I pray for the family. ”

The police generally ask for patience and calm when questions arise about the use of force. And they are reluctant to talk about episodes involving another department, usually claiming that the matter is being investigated.

“I would be the first to condemn anyone if I saw that one of my brother agents is involved in something similar. What I saw happened to George Floyd moved me, it doesn’t fit with our mission. The actions of one affect us all. ”

Gloria Browne-Marshall, a civil rights attorney and professor at the John Jay College School of Criminal Justice, said she is not pleased that “a handful” of police chiefs so harshly criticize the actions of these officers.

“Any minuscule progress is seen as miraculous because so little has been done for so long,” he said. “This is nowhere near the progress or the clamor there would be if a white man were to be the victim of an attack like this.”

Melina Abdullah, co-founder of the Los Angeles branch of Black Lives Matter, said in turn that she was not “too moved” by the unease expressed by a few police chiefs.

Abdullah claimed that the three officers who observed Chauvin’s actions and did not intervene contributed to perpetrating racism and oppression of black people by the police.

“Agent Chauvin was not the only one who crushed George Floyd’s neck,” said Abdullah, who described the episode as lynching.

The incident sparked a wave of protests. Minnesota Governor Tim Waltz called the National Guard Thursday, when protesters set fire to a police station at night.

“This is not acceptable,” said the New York Police Chief, referring to Floyd’s death.

In another similar incident, Eric Garner suffocated to death in New York in 2014 when an agent pinned him down by the neck. Like Floyd, Garner said he couldn’t breathe.

Five years passed before the agent in question, who was never charged with any criminal offense, was dismissed.

Harris County, Texas Sheriff Ed Gonzalez told the Associated Press that law enforcement agencies promise reforms after every fatal episode like these, “but they don’t consistently make them happen.”

“When something bad happens in our profession, we should call things as they are,” he said. “We keep thinking about the new episode will be the last, until another occurs.”