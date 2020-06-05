Floyd’s death, a drama that is not exclusive to the United States. Every time an African American dies at the hands of the police in the United States, as in the case of George Floyd, the news has international repercussions.

Miami World / AP

The face of Floyd, who died when an officer pressed his knee to the neck while detaining him in Minneapolis, appears today on walls from Nairobi (Kenya) to Idlib (Syria). Soccer players write his name on their shirts and crowds of protesters chant his name from London to Cape Town, Tel Aviv and Sydney.

The unrest reflects the influence and fascination of the United States, but also indicates that racial inequality is not an exclusively American phenomenon.

“This happened in the US, but it also happens in France and everywhere,” said Xavier Dintimille when participating in a demonstration in Paris in solidarity with the protests in the US.

Parisian protesters said “We are all George Floyd,” but also invoked the name of Adama Traore, a 24-year-old Frenchman from Mali who died while in custody in 2016. The circumstances of his death are still under investigation.

The world is used to watching American series and movies, and is curious about a country founded on the principles of equality and freedom, but which carries a tortuous history of slavery and segregation. Viewed from the outside, images of violence and racial divisions sometimes seem part of a uniquely American phenomenon.

But not this time. When people around the world looked at Floyd unable to breathe because a white police officer had a knee to his neck, they saw violence and injustice reflected in their own cities and towns. They recalled their own experiences or those of family, neighbors and friends.

“The same thing is happening here,” said Isaak Kabenge, one of a thousand protesters who gathered in Stockholm. “The police stopped me two weeks ago. Happens all the time”.

In London thousands of people sang “Say his name: George Floyd!” as they paraded through the city. And they also invoked the name of Stephen Lawrence, an 18-year-old Londoner of African descent who was stabbed to death in 1993 while waiting for a bus. A clumsy police investigation led to an investigation in which the London police were found to be “a racist institution.”

More than 160 people have died in Britain in police custody in the past decade, and statistics indicate that black people are twice as likely as whites to die under those circumstances.

In the London suburb of Croydon, hundreds of people gathered this week, maintaining a separation of two meters (six and a half feet) by the coronavirus, and supported one knee on the floor in tribute to Floyd and Olaseni Lewis. Lewis passed away in 2010 after being held by police at a psychiatric hospital.

Her mother Ajibola Lewis says she can’t bear to watch the video of Floyd’s death.

“Many families have heard our loved ones say ‘I can’t breathe,'” he told the BBC. “People think it only happens in the United States. It is not like this. It happens here too. ”

Images of Floyd’s last moments quickly spread around the world on social media, adding to the shock, anguish, and anger they cause.

Many people plan to participate in protests this weekend around the world, hoping that Floyd’s death sparks permanent change and looking to the United States as an example and a red flag at the same time.

“It is common here and you have to start doing something, however small, to encourage change,” said Jayda Makwana during a protest rally in London’s Hyde Park. “I think the UK could learn a lot from the United States, because we don’t want what is happening there to be repeated.”