David brooks

Correspondent

La Jornada newspaper

Thursday, June 11, 2020, p. 24

NY. The civil uprising that has taken to the streets for more than two weeks is bringing about more changes in civil rights in a few days than in recent years, has rocked the political leadership of both parties, collapsed statues of racists, and put Donald under siege. Trump.

In a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee, George Floyd’s brother, whose murder by a white police officer two weeks ago sparked the largest protest movement in decades, he said, after describing his family’s grief. : I am tired of the pain I am feeling now, and I am tired of the pain I feel every time another black person is killed for no reason. I am here to ask that you end this. End the pain. Stop our tiredness. And he added: people marching in the streets are saying enough is enough.

Those marches continued on the streets and have various expressions, including dancing (bomba, electric slide, cupid shuffle, Senegal dances, twerking in New Orleans, and even a Mexican group that says they do Nahua dance), as well as bicycle marches .

And statues continued to fall; now it was Christopher Columbus’s turn. One was knocked down yesterday in Minneapolis; On Tuesday, protesters downed another in Richmond, Virginia, and threw it into a lake, while in Boston one more was beheaded.

On Capitol Hill, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi asked to remove the statues of 11 historical figures from the Confederacy – the southern states that sought to secede from the American Union, in part to maintain slavery, which detonated the Civil War. in the 19th century–, declaring that these monuments honor hatred, not legacy.

Announcements of new regulations and bills to reform public security and tactics and accountability by law enforcement agencies multiplied in various parts of the country. Even the White House announced that it is making some proposals to reform the behavior of police officers.

But there are limits. Trump yesterday halted any attempt to change the names of Confederate figures who run multiple military bases, something the Defense Secretary and Army Secretary were willing to consider. The commander in chief tweeted that those bases have become America’s great legacy, and a story of triumph, victory, and freedom.

Meanwhile, the Trump government insists that its priority is law and order – something that has already become an electoral slogan – and continued to justify the deployment of federal forces against the wave of protest by its citizens. In a response letter to the mayor of Washington DC, Attorney General William Barr said that television footage in late May gave the impression that the United States was on the verge of losing control of its capital city. Therefore, he argues, the president ordered the deployment of more members of the National Guard, to end the unrest, so that the functions of the federal government continue and so that law and order are restored in the national capital.

On the other hand, his secretary of state yesterday sent a statement to all the staff of that agency about the Floyd case and its implications for US diplomacy. He argued that our own civic riots offer us an extraordinary opportunity to tell our story abroad: America’s response to events in recent weeks represents a stark contrast to what is happening in totalitarian regimes around the world.

He added: “We have to unequivocally reject the false accusations – many of them vile propaganda emanating from China, Iran and other autocracies – questioning the credibility of the United States in promoting human rights and democracy abroad,” Politico reported.

For now, Trump’s approval rating plummeted 10 points in a month, according to the most recent Gallup poll, to 39 percent, with 57 percent disapproval (a nine-point increase).