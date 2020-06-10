The brother of George Floyd – the black American whose death at the hands of the police unleashed a wave of protests around the world – called on Congress on Wednesday to end the suffering of African-Americans and move forward with police reform.

“Enough is enough,” Philonise Floyd pleaded before the Judicial Committee of the House of Representatives, the Lower House controlled by the Democratic opposition, as part of a hearing after the presentation of a bill for a reform of the Police.

“End the suffering,” he said in his testimony one day after his brother’s funeral in Houston. “Make the necessary changes so that law enforcement is the solution and not the problem,” asked Philonise.

Two days after the Democrats announced a bill to reform the “culture” within the Police to end cases of brutality and racism, this committee of the Lower House – also controlled by the opposition – is going to analyze the situation.

Police have been in the spotlight since Floyd’s death on May 25 by an agent who suffocated him by immobilizing him with his knee after detaining him for allegedly paying with a fake ticket at a store.

The images in which Floyd pleads with the agent and cries “I can’t breathe” led to the largest protest movement in the United States since the murder of Martin Luther King Jr. in 1968.

“Perhaps by speaking to you today I can ensure that your death is not in vain, that it does not become another face on a T-shirt and another name on a list,” said Philonise.

Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler said at the beginning of the session that every day in the United States, the black population and other minorities live in fear.

“The history of racism in our country and the violence motivated by racism lies in the original sin of slavery that continues to haunt our nation,” said the Democratic legislator, who asked to remember that Floyd is more than a cause and a name. that is chanted in the demonstrations.

The highest-ranking Republican lawmaker on the committee, Jim Jordan, admitted that it is time for a real discussion about the police treatment of African Americans.

“Your brother’s killers are going to face justice,” Jordan told Philonise Floyd.

Of the 1,098 people killed in the United States by police in 2019, a quarter were black, according to the mappingpoliceviolence portal. African Americans in the country represent less than 13% of the population.

– A record of violence –

In the face of national debate, the Houston police are going to ban immobilization with suffocation and the Minneapolis body is to be dismantled to be reformed and refounded.

At the federal level, the Police and Justice Law – which has the support of more than 200 Democratic legislators – seeks to create a registry of agents who commit abuses, facilitate their prosecution and rethink the selection and training processes.

But the future of this process is uncertain if they fail to seal the support of the Republicans who dominate the Senate, in addition to having the support of President Donald Trump, who condemned the death of Floyd but gave his express support to the Police.

The head of the Republican Senate majority, Mitch McConnell, announced Tuesday that he would direct black Senator Tim Scott to address this reflection.

However, in the United States – where there are some 18,000 autonomous police entities, including elected municipal bodies and county sheriffs – the articulation of a reform of this caliber is complex.

Defendant officer Derek Chauvin, 44, was arrested for the murder and is incarcerated in a high-security prison. Three of his former colleagues involved in the arrest were also charged in collusion.