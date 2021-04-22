Floyd vs. Jake Paul confirmed? Mayweather looks for a location for the fight



The fight between the legend and the youtuber could finally happen.

Photo: Tom Pennington / Getty Images

Floyd Mayweather Jr. he reactivated the alarms of his return to the ring for an exhibition fight against youtuber Jake Paul. Through his Instagram account, he posted an image in which he shows the top 5 possible cities to carry out the fight against the internet celebrity.

He asked his community about what the location should be: Las Vegas, The Angels, Miami, Dallas or Atlanta. Whether it’s a game or not, it sparked the interest of stars like Trae Young, one of the NBA’s young talents, who replied: “the only right place is atlanta“.

Rapper Snoop Dogg joined the conversation being pretty clear on his choice: Las Vegas. Even Steve Aoki left his comment, endorsing Nevada City.

Despite the last post, let’s remember that Mayweather took advantage of the accusation of sexual harassment that Paul had prior to his most recent fight to make a dent in it. He criticized it and pointed out that it was only “a matter of time.”

Solomon Engel, CEO of Fanmio, the online platform that was chosen to organize the event and to distribute it through Pay-Per-View, pointed out in February that the confrontation had been postponed, but that more information would be available in the days to come. However, ‘Money’ began to move away from the confrontation with the passing of days.

The Pauls insist on the fight against Floyd

This weekend, the youtuber Jake Paul knocked out Ben Askren, ex-mixed martial arts fighter that debuted in the discipline. It was the main event of an evening that again featured celebrities like Snoop Dogg, who served as the commentator.

According to Paul, the PPV had 1.5 million sales, which would be equivalent to $ 75 million dollars generated. This is what he has focused on after winning: on emphasizing the money machine that he can be and how much he achieved by being the star attraction of last weekend.

Logan Paul, Jake’s brother, did not miss an opportunity to emphasize to Mayweather his brother’s latest success. So to get attention, he tried a new approach with ‘Money’: “Did you see this?He asked, tagging Floyd Mayweather Jr. on Twitter and attaching a video of the knockout just outside the ring.

Jake has not commented on the matter, beyond that weeks ago he wanted to “enforce a contract signed by both” for the fight.