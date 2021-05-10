Floyd, Teofimo, De La Hoya and more of the same with Jermall

After the event that brought together more than seventy thousand people at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas, to attend the fight between Saúl ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders, the attention of the boxing fans turned the page and focused on upcoming events.

What comes begins this Saturday with the first card on the PBC-Showtime agenda headed by the fight between Luis Nery and Brandon Figueroa unifying titles at 122 pounds, but also in the entire current boxing circus that Floyd Mayweather leads.

Mister Money has not stopped walking through the public window these days and has generated the usual: scandal and a lot of noise around his fight against youtuber Logan Paul, but he has also pushed the agenda of his pupil Gervonta Davis.

I tell you about that noise in the video, along with the problems that accumulate for Teofimo López for his debut with Triller; what could happen to the unified lightweight champion due to the change of date of his fight against George Kambosos and the direct consequences in the boxing industry of that move that Oscar de la Hoya tries with DAZN.

In addition, Jermall Charlo came out of his silence after the ‘Canelo’-Saunders’ fight and now he says that it goes up to 168. The truth is, we do not believe anything he says until we see that he complies and in the video we explain the reason for be wary of their roars.