Floyd “Money” Mayweather and Logan “Maverick” Paul face to face at press session

Floyd “Money” Mayweather and Logan “Maverick” Paul had a long and intense face-to-face after meeting with international media during an event that took place at the Villa Casa Casuarina in the former Versace Mansion in South Beach at mere days of his special exhibition that will headline the SHOWTIME PPV this Sunday, June 6 from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

The pay-per-view broadcast will begin at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT and will face these two superstars from different worlds in an unmissable fight for sports and entertainment fans around the world.

Tickets for the event are already on sale and can be purchased by going to Ticketmaster.com.

This is what the protagonists said this Thursday:

FLOYD MAYWEATHER

“I’m not worried about seeing him in person. I could see it every day.

“It will be fun. It’s what I do. There is a difference between being a YouTube boxer and an elite boxer. I have been a professional boxer for 25 years, I have fought against the best and against all styles and I have always prevailed.

“Why not [Logan Paul]? He’s huge on YouTube and has a huge following. I was huge at boxing before YouTube even existed. And when our worlds collide, wow, it’ll be crazy.

“I love that he is confident. I love that he believes in himself. But to my knowledge, the 50 opponents I had before also thought the same.

“My strategy is obvious. The so-called top boxers have to fight. Fighters like Manny Pacquiao have to fight, but I don’t. I do what I want since I retire. Am I proud of Manny Pacquiao? Absolutely, but he must fight. I invested my money wisely and positioned myself not to have to fight again.

“I give a 20-pound lead most of the time I go out to fight. When I was fighting at 140, my rivals reached 160, and the same at 147 when they reached 167 in 24 hours. I don’t care about the weight. Again, fighting wins fights. And once again, no one can win, so it’s just entertainment.

“I think of it as I’m going out to have fun and entertain people. I do what I want, when I want and how I want.

“I am happy that knocking out is allowed. When someone can get knocked out, it’s a winning recipe.

“I never worry about height or size. It’s about skill, and if there’s one thing Floyd Mayweather possesses, that’s skill.

“Boxing was the mashed potato, now I guess these guys are the sauce. I retired from boxing, but not from entertainment or from making money.

LOGAN PAUL

“The last time I was in a mansion it was for a party. Who knows if we will do it again, one thing at a time ”.

What is your expectation of Floyd today?

“My expectation is that he cut his hair and probably shaved a bit. He probably didn’t wear a hat, as I might want to take it if he does. I’m excited. Anything can happen in a fight.

“I think I should knock him out. Someone will either be knocked out or surrender.

“What I have to ask myself is: Does this affect me? You look around you with all these people and the lights and all this pressure and you want to perform well. Your friends and family are watching you. I always want to be honest with myself, but I love it. I am in my element. This is what I came to Hollywood to do when I started making videos. That was the beginning, now I have reached my goal. This was what I wanted and what I signed up for. I am very excited.

“I did not choose boxing, boxing chose me. I was challenged to box and rose to the occasion. Kind of like I fell perfectly in this sport. To be honest, boxing is less brutal on the body than mixed martial arts, which are tough. I have bad knees, I’m already old. I’m getting older. The upper part of my body is my strength with my dense bones.

“I visualize everything before it happens. The only thing I did not visualize is how calm, lonely and peaceful the nights are. I am alone with my thoughts in my hotel two hours before I go to sleep. There everything becomes real and when I think that this will be serious.

“I will fight with all my heart. That is the beauty of sport. Experience is worth more than anything in any other business, but anything can happen in a fight. “

JARRETT HURD

“It doesn’t matter whether or not there are belts at stake. The biggest fight at 154 pounds right now would be me against Jermell Charlo. Nobody wants to see him face Julian Williams or Erickson Lubin, people want to see me face Charlo.

“I have two things pending on my list: Jermell Charlo and Julian Williams at 154.

“Of course I would love to fight in the DMV zone, but we don’t have the biggest stadiums there right now. My home fight at Eagle Bank Arena had like 10,000 people, but it all depends on how big the fight is and the capacity of the venue.

“I can continue to reach the weight of 154, but I would say that I have a year and a half or two left to reach that weight feeling strong. It could easily fit at 168 pounds. “

LEONARD ELLERBE, CEO of Mayweather Promotions

“Obviously no one was doing anything during the pandemic in the last year and a half. Floyd is now a bit older and does this for another form of entertainment. Logan sees it differently, as a title fight that is everything to him.

“I have certain expectations, but anything can happen when blows fly in a fight. I guarantee that both will throw punches with bad intentions. My expectation is that this will be one of the most entertaining events Floyd Mayweather has ever had.

“This man (Mayweather) has done everything in sports. You will never get the credit you really deserve as people will always look for excuses and say that you did not fight certain rivals in their fullness. Okay well this guy (Paul) is now in his prime and fighting at 188 pounds. Floyd Mayweather has never weighed more than 152 pounds in a single day in his life during a competitive fight. That tells them everything they need to know. “