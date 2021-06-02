Floyd Mayweather’s most outstanding fights: Pacquiao, De La Hoya, McGregor, Canelo …

Floyd mayweather (50-0, 27 KO) is the fighter with the best undefeated record in history. That data many seek to overcome, but for now the square is theirs. In addition, he has been a world champion in five divisions. A legend who has many important fights in his career.

Genaro Hernández (1998): the confirmation of the promise

Floyd Mayweather was a bronze medalist in Atlanta 1996, but after 17 fights it was time to confirm. He did it against WBC super featherweight champion Genaro Hernández. The American was considered the best in the division. There were doubts with Mayweather and he cleared them all. He passed over Hernández, who after eight rounds remained sitting in his chair without going out in the ninth round (he retired after the fight). That day Floyd achieved the first of his world titles. It was confirmed.

Arturo Gatti (2005): Mayweather gave no choice to surprises

On paper, Mayweather was better. He was already contrasted and it seemed that he had greater qualities than Gatti, despite this, he was an opponent who had the ability to change the fight at any time thanks to his bravery. It was not so. Mayweather gave a recital, absolute dominance … so much so that Gatti, characterized by his courage, retired after six rounds. He rolled a roller over it.

Óscar de la Hoya (2007): the fight that broke all records

Floyd Mayweather did not hesitate to move up in the category (to the super welterweight) to challenge Óscar de la Hoya. The fight broke all existing economic records. The lawsuit was contested in the first half. Once mediated, Floyd knew how to decipher the qualities of the ‘Golden Boy’ and managed to win. He did it by split decision, but was clearly superior. This fight marked the beginning of the Mayweather megastar. Money was starting to pour in.

Floyd Mayweather Jr hits Oscar De La Hoya during their 2007 match. AFP

Ricky Hatton (2007): the most anticipated undefeated duel

In December 2007, two undefeated collided in Las Vegas. Hatton had not lost in 43 fights and Mayweather in 38. The duel paralyzed the world … and England, a large number of fans traveled to the ‘City of Sin’ to support their fighter. Floyd gave an exhibition. It was depleting the English and when he was ahead on the cards, he squeezed and executed it in the tenth round. After this lawsuit, he announced his first withdrawal.

Juan Manuel Márquez (2009): the first return of Mayweather

Mayweather took almost two years off. He did it against the great Mexican champion Juan Manuel Márquez. Floyd’s strategy included going above the set weight. He paid a fine, but in the ring he looked spectacular. He threw Marquez down in the second round and carried the fight with great mastery to the cards.

Miguel Cotto (2012): one of his most entertaining duels

Mayweather decided to challenge Miguel Cotto, who had the WBA super welterweight. The Puerto Rican gave Floyd one of the most entertaining fights of his career. Mayweather had a clear plan and he knew how to execute it. Without a doubt, this triumph is remembered as one of the greatest of his career. He knew how to tame the Puerto Rican’s bravery with ease (he won widely on the cards).

Canelo Álvarez (2013): the successor could not with the teacher

Canelo Álvarez showed courage. Maybe it still needed to be done, but he accepted Floyd’s challenge. The Mexican was 23 years old. Mayweather had 36 at that time and entered the ring with a difference, against him, of 6.8 kilos. It was not an impediment for the American to give a recital. He connected everything he wanted. The young man had to continue improving, but ‘Money’ warned that they were before his successor. He was not wrong.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. connects a jab to the face of Canelo Álvarez. Reuters

Marcos Maidana (2014 x2): the opponent who hit him the most

Marcos Maidana put Mayweather in a tight spot in his first fight (May 2014). The Argentine was the opponent that hit him the most, despite this Floyd took the victory by majority decision. Given that result, the expected was a rematch that occurred in September. In that second fight, ‘Money’ knew what his opponent could offer him. He knew how to cut off his aggressiveness and was able to clearly win the fight (the experts even gave a wider card than the judges).

Manny Pacquiao (2015): the fight of the century that was delayed

After years of negotiations and rivers of ink about it, in May 2015, Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao finally saw each other. They were the best pound for pound and it was the most desired lawsuit by all. The ‘combat of the century’ was called that. The triumph was for Mayweather thanks to a lesson in distance and study. His mobility and work with the jab caused PacMan to land only 19% of the punches. It made him fail and he was clearly superior.

Floyd Mayweather throws a straight left on Manny Pacquiao. USA Today Sports

Conor McGregor (2017): the return to make sports and monetary history

Mayweather had retired in September 2015 after going 49-0. Thus he equaled Rocky Marciano with the best record in history. He came back to have that solo record and to, once again, earn a huge amount of money. He took on MMA star Conor McGregor. The Irishman prepared himself, but a rookie against one of the best in history … the end was clear. Mayweather left the former UFC champion a bit of a starting joke and punished him whenever he wanted. He knocked him out in ten rounds, went 50-0, and made $ 100 million from that fight.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. hits Conor McGregor in a trade. USA Today Sports