Floyd Mayweather’s latest fad that will take your breath away

Floyd mayweather He is one of the wealthiest and most eccentric athletes in the world, who never ceases to amaze with his bizarre whims.

The expugile also likes to show off his fortune with all kinds of luxuries like and this time he has surprised again with the acquisition of a 15 million euro watch … to take your breath away.

The accessory is from the Jacob & Co brand. and is crafted in 18-karat white gold, with 325 emerald-cut diamonds and a 1.21-carat ruby.

Floyd mayweather He has not hesitated to share with all his followers and through his social networks his new and multimillion-dollar purchase, to the envy of the whole planet.

The Billionaire, which is what the piece is called, has a six-link strap and features an anti-reflective sapphire crystal, as well as an invisible bezel that does not expose any metal parts of the holder.

The retired boxer got hold of this specimen in 2018, thus becoming the first owner of a Jacob & Co Billionaire watch. There are only three editions of this exclusive jewel, although each one is totally unique in its design. This work of art, whose diamonds are mounted with the sophisticated and complicated invisible setting – nothing of the metal of the support is visible – was designed, in 2015, by Jacob Arabo, the jeweler who owns the firm, and Flavio Briatore. The result is the perfect combination of fine jewelry and luxury watchmaking.

In the list of the most expensive watches in the world, in which this design has entered, there are also the Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chime, model that fetched € 28 million at auction, the same figure that the Breget Grande Compilation Marie-Antoinette is estimated to be worth. In third place, and next to the model that concerns us, is the Paul Newman Rolex Daytona, a copy that Joanne Woodward gave the actor in 1968 and that fetched 15 million euros at auction.