Floyd Mayweather would return to the ring in June

In the midst of the rumors of his return, Floyd Mayweather, It seems that he will put the gloves back on and I would step into the ring after a year of inactivity since its last presentation in Japan.

It seems that Floyd mayweather found again the motivation to get into the ring, therefore, the negotiations with the Youtuber, Logan Paul, have been reactivated and both would get into the ring.

According to the information of the medium The Athletic, Mayweather seeks to close a fight with Logan paul in June, in the same report, he explains that the promoters of Floyd they have pressured Youtuber for the fight to happen in Miami and with it to be able to have the public present.

The event would be sold through Pay Per Event (PPV) with what you want to break the record for sale, since both Floyd and the Youtuber, he has a large number of fans who would look to see the fight at any rate.

More details are expected to be released in the coming days.

Show Player