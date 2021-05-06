Floyd Mayweather will return to the ring on June 6

At age 44, Floyd mayweather returns to the ring for an exhibition fight. The boxing Hall of Famer will face Logan paul at a paid event on June 6 at the Florida Hard Rock Stadium.

Considered one of the greatest fighters in history, Mayweather retired undefeated with a record of 50 wins, 27 by KO, during a career in which he won world titles in five weight divisions over three decades.

Among the opponents he defeated were Canelo Alvarez, Manny pacquiao Y Oscar de la hoya before retiring in 2015, although he stopped the mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor in 2017.

Paul, 26, is an internet star, followed by more than 20 million on YouTube.

The undercard will also feature heavyweights Jean Pascal against Badou Jack and super welterweight Jarrett Hurd against Luis Arias. Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson will make his boxing debut. The pay-per-view broadcast will be on Showtime.