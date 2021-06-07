Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul will be delayed on SHOWTIME® on Saturday, June 12 at 10:05 pm ET / PT.

Courtesy: Amanda Westcott / SHOWTIME)

MIAMI GARDENS, Florida – The unmissable event between a boxing legend like Floyd “Money” Mayweather and a social media sensation like Logan “Maverick” Paul will air on SHOWTIME this Saturday, June 12 at 10:05 pm ET / PT. Mayweather and Paul reached the final bell in an entertaining eight-round exhibition fight on SHOWTIME PPV®.

The delayed broadcast of Mayweather vs. Paul will be immediately followed by the premiere of INSIDE MAYWEATHER VS. PAUL EPILOGO. The epilogue will focus on the holiday week in Miami, go inside the ropes during the fight, and reveal the dramatic moments afterward that wowed the sports world. The epilogue spotlights the festive fight week.