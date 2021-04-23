Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul: The fight between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul already has a new date to take place

Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul, on June 5 in the United States. Matchroom Boxing / AP

The exhibition fight between two of the most controversial figures of recent years, Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul, It was scheduled for February 20 by the Fanmio platform, however, it fell.

According to Mike Coppinger of The Athletic, I am now There will already be a certain date to see the two above the ring and it will be next June 5.

Another change is in the transmission and is that It will no longer be the digital platform, but Showtime through PPV, which could help more people to hire it as it is a more recognized medium.

The possible venue for this fight is already being studied and five options are discussed so far: Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, Dallas and Atlanta.

Another of the agreements that will have been reached between the two controversial characters is weight; While Floyd couldn’t weigh more than 160 pounds, Paul’s limit would be 190 pounds.