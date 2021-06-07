Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul: that’s how the fight went

Paul on Mayweather: It’s the most important fight of his life 0:26

(CNN) – Floyd Mayweather said he “had fun” trading punches with Logan Paul during their eight-round exhibition fight Sunday.

“I had fun… It’s better than I thought,” Mayweather said after Sunday’s fight, saying Paul knew how to use his weight to his advantage. “He’s a tough and tough competitor… He surprised me tonight.”

The pay-per-view event, which aired Sunday on Showtime from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, was deemed a tie.

The meeting was not without technical difficulties. Some people said they had trouble broadcasting the highly publicized fight.

“We are aware that some customers have had trouble accessing the Pay Per View event tonight on SHOWTIME.com,” a Showtime spokesperson told CNN in an email statement Sunday night during the event. “We are working diligently to resolve the issue and will compensate customers appropriately.”

This was not the first time that Paul was in the ring. He twice fought rapper and vlogger Olajide “KSI” Olatunji. The first fight ended in a draw and the second with the victory of KSI.

Mayweather, who was undefeated in his career with a 50-0 record, is considered one of boxing’s all-time greats.

He retired in 2017 after defeating Conor McGregor, a fight that Forbes estimates generated more than $ 550 million in revenue. Mayweather earned $ 275 million, a sum generated both from his roles as a wrestler and as a promoter.

Mayweather told CNN en Español’s Raúl Sáenz last year that he was “100% sure” that he would never fight boxers again. He announced in 2019 that he would “come out of retirement in 2020.”

Mayweather also said that he was interested in facing Paul’s brother, Jake Paul, at some point in the future.

In April, Jake Paul defeated former MMA fighter Ben Askren with a first-round TKO. He also knocked out former NBA player Nate Robinson in November 2020.

CNN’s Ben Morse and Alaa Elassar contributed to this report.