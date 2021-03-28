Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul: prices to see the return of the former champion to the ring

Mayweather Jr. doesn’t see a return to professional boxing 0:50

(CNN Spanish) – Retired former world boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. announced Sunday that he will return to the ring to face YouTuber Logan Paul in a “super show.”

The match is scheduled for February 20, 2021, Mayweather posted on his Instagram account.

The fight will be available through pay-per-view services, according to the event’s official site. The first million subscriptions for the fight will cost $ 24.99, increasing to $ 39.99 once that mark is reached. On December 29, the price will increase to $ 59.99, and then to $ 69.99 from February 11.

The fight was announced a week after Paul’s brother Jake Paul knocked out former NBA player Nate Robinson.

Logan Paul has fought twice against rapper Olajide “KSI” Olatunji. The first match ended in a draw and the second was KSI’s victory over Paul.

For his part, Mayweather, who retired undefeated with a 50-0 record, is considered one of the best fighters in history.

He retired in 2017, after beating Conor McGregor, in a fight that brought in earnings of more than $ 550 million, according to Forbes estimates.

Mayweather earned a reported $ 275 million for his role as a fighter as well as a promoter.

Floyd Mayweather’s 3 most lucrative fights 0:48

In October of this year, Mayweather spoke with Raúl Sáenz, and told him: “For now, I only do exhibitions.”

“I am completely sure that I will not fight any boxer again.”

Mayweather announced in 2019 that he was “coming out of retirement in 2020.”