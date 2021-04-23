Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul in plans for June 5

Everything seems to indicate that the exhibition between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul has a new date.

Wednesday night The Athletic, revealed that Mayweather Y Paul have an agreement to meet on June 5, the event will air on Showtime PPV.

The fight was scheduled to February, but the date was postponed. Now it would finally materialize and Mayweather he touched on the subject again after publishing in his Instagram possible venues for the event.

Mayweather left as options Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, Dallas Y Atlanta as potential fight venues where fans are expected to be present.

If the fight goes through Mayweather may not weigh more than 160 pounds, while Paul cannot weigh more than 190 pounds. Despite the physical advantage. Paul would achieve his dream of facing a high profile boxer.

Paul, has a large audience on social networks thanks to its channel in Youtube and is also a strong influencer on the mentioned platforms, it is not necessary to mention the history of Mayweather, perhaps the greatest boxer in boxing history. In his last fight, the influencer knocked out the former UFC Ben Askren, the fight reported more than 1 million sales of PPV.

Mayweather, retired from professional boxing in 2017 after knocking out Conor McGregor. After the fight, he has dedicated himself to exhibitions. In his last appearance, he knocked out Tenshin Nakamura on Japan.