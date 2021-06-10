Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul: Floyd Mayweather spares Logan Paul’s life and they sign a disappointing fight in Miami

Floyd Mayweather doesn’t knock out Logan Paulen on his return to boxing. @ShowtimeBoxing

Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul failed to knock out this Sunday in Miami and in an exhibition with few exciting overtones, the duel ended without a winner.. Throughout the lawsuit, the ‘Money’ was much superior and although he relished the possibility of sending his rival to sleep, he preferred to forgive him.

From the first round, Floyd made it clear that this was pure fun for him. The veteran was smart and took no chances when Paul was in his prime. And although he closed with a series of blows, the former best pound for pound protected himself in a great way to remain with his face intact.

For the second round, Mayweather ventured with the jab and dominated the ‘Maverick’ in a great way And although in the eyes of Jake Paul, his brother was a clear winner, the ‘Money’ continued teaching and connected better with the jab.

From the following rounds, the gasoline of the ‘youtuber’ ran out. Mayweather showed the best traces of his punch and left Logan wobbly who could barely manage stay up.

It was there that the fight got the most dirty. the moorings on both sides were not lacking and Floyd resigned himself not to continue punishing him, although he had the KO on a silver platter. The veteran didn’t bother to move him further and continued to have fun in the ring.

The public was not satisfied, worse in the end Floyd tried to reassure by showing his appreciation. Now Mayweather made it clear that he is intact on defense and looking to continue to raise millions with exhibitions around the world.