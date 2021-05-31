Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul: date, time and where is the fight

The Floyd Mayweather name always sells. There is no doubt about that and it happens again. An exhibition, against a Youtuber … but it paralyzes boxing.

Time and date: When is Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul?

Floyd Mayweather has been retired from boxing since 2017, but remains the center of attention with every act. It already was in 2018 with an exhibition match in Japan and it is again this weekend with another playful duel in front of a YouTuber. The Mayweather vs. Paul evening will be played this Sunday, June 6 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami (Florida, United States) from 8:00 p.m. (local time).

USA: 8:00 p.m. (ET) / 5:00 p.m. (PT).

Television: On which channel to watch Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul?

Showtime it is the television that has the broadcasting rights of the evening. Therefore, it is in charge of offering the event in the United States (for a price of $ 49.99) and of marketing the rights. In Spain it can be followed through the application Mitele Plus (Mediaset). Meanwhile, in Latin America the event can be seen through ESPN.

Internet: How to follow the Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul live?

