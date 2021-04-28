Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul announced for June 6 in Miami

After weeks of rumors, Floyd Mayweather will return to action on June 6. «Money» will hold an exhibition in front of the YouTuber Logan Paul.

The match was announced by Mayweather Promotions the afternoon of this Tuesday.

The fight was scheduled to February, but the date was postponed. Now, it finally has a new date and Mayweather he touched on the subject again after publishing in his Instagram after the fight of Ben askren Y Jake paul possible venues for the event.

Mayweather left as options Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, Dallas Y Atlanta as potential fight venues where fans are expected to be present. The city of Miami will receive the combat.

Mayweather may not weigh more than 160 pounds, while Paul cannot weigh more than 190 pounds. Despite the physical advantage. Paul would achieve his dream of facing a high profile boxer.

Paul, has a large audience on social networks thanks to its channel in Youtube and is also a strong influencer, no need to mention the history of Mayweather, perhaps the greatest boxer in boxing history. The YouTuber in his only fight, he lost a split decision to KSI.

Mayweather, retired from professional boxing in 2017 after knocking out Conor McGregor. After the fight, he has dedicated himself to exhibitions. In his last appearance, he knocked out Tenshin Nakamura on Japan.

Mayweather vs. Paul will be held on Sunday, June 6 at the Hard Rock Stadium on Miami Gardens, Florida.