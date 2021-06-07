Floyd Mayweather to train Tyron Woodley for boxing debut

Floyd Mayweather has offered to coach Tyron Woodley before his professional boxing debut against Jake Paul.

Woodley will face YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul on August 28. Tyron is a former UFC champion, while Paul has taken his popularity to combat sports and is coming off a first round TKO over Ben Askren.

Mayweather said he wants to train Woodley so he can beat the YouTuber.

Well, give me Tyron Woodley. I make sure I’m in camp and training him for this fight, ”Mayweather said at a media scrum. “I want Tyron Woodley to come to Las Vegas and work with us.”

After being asked about this, Woodley says Mayweather’s team already spoke with him. Tyron expressed interest in accepting the offer.

“They just texted me, let’s do it,” Woodley said in his own media scrum in response to Mayweather saying he will coach him. “I just spoke to him today so sure why wouldn’t he train with the greatest fighter of all time? He’s already my friend and we’ve been talking about workouts anyway, so sure. I will definitely accept it. “

Floyd Mayweather will be boxing with Jake Paul’s older brother on Sunday in Miami. Mayweather is the big favorite in this strange match without judges, but where there may be KO. All signs are that he will return to training camp and prepare Woodley to beat the younger brother. If both Mayweather and Woodley win, it might be the last time they fight. But regardless of what happens, Tyron has already secured an incredible sparring partner for his boxing debut.